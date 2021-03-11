Chandigarh, May 10
Taking swift cognizance of an explosion that occurred at the headquarters of Punjab Police Intelligence Wing at Mohali on Monday night, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the DGP to immediately probe the incident thoroughly so as to get to the bottom of the case.
Chairing a high-level meeting of senior officials of the Police department at his official residence, Mann said nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state, adding that a few inimical forces are constantly trying to foment trouble across the state, which would never succeed in their nefarious designs.
Meanwhile, the DGP informed the Chief Minister that a few suspects had been taken into custody for interrogation to enable the police to strike at the root of the unsavoury incident.
Exuding confidence, the chief minister said the culprits behind the incident would soon be brought to book and handed down exemplary punishment.
Those who attended the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary to CM A Venu Prasad, DGP VK Bhawra, ADGP Internal Security RN Dhoke and ADGP Intelligence SS Srivastava.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea
Had sought quashing of cases registered against him by the P...
Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84
Was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis fo...