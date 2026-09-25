Bhagwant Mann unveils Rs 750-cr push for SC-dominated villages in Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday announced an ambitious programme involving more than Rs 750 crore for the holistic and inclusive development of 3,763 villages across the state where the Scheduled Caste population exceeds 40 per cent, with the initiative aimed at promoting social justice and balanced rural development.

Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Department, Mann said every village deserved equal opportunities for growth and that development must reach communities and areas that had remained deprived for decades. He said the Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Department would serve as the nodal department, while the Rural Development and Horticulture Departments would provide necessary support.

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Mann said Deputy Commissioners would identify and prioritise development works according to the specific requirements of individual villages, ensuring that public funds were directed towards projects capable of making the greatest impact.

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Each village would initially receive Rs 20 lakh in untied funds, with allocations capable of being enhanced after proper utilisation of the funds and assessment of additional requirements, he said. A Specific Village Development Plan (VDP) will be prepared for every village to ensure that development is need-based, coordinated and result-oriented.

According to the Chief Minister, the funds can be used for essential public amenities and infrastructure, including RO systems, additional classrooms, libraries, ambulances, Mohalla Clinics and solar-powered street lights, besides other facilities identified according to local needs. Mann said the programme was intended to ensure that development reached communities that had historically faced deprivation and that public spending was aligned with their specific requirements.