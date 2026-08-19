Bhagwant Singh Mann’s silence speaks volumes, says Pargat Singh

Congress MLA Pargat Singh today objected to the repeated installation of concrete barricades to stop farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Advertisement

Questioning the silence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on the issue, he asked whether a state government can erect concrete barricades to block the movement of people from another state in such a manner.

Advertisement

Pargat said, “The BJP-led Haryana Government is once again barricading its inter-state borders with Punjab. The silence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is difficult to understand.”