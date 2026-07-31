Bhajji offers to restore Ropar college ground

The controversy over alleged damage to the historic sports ground of Government College, Ropar, after the AAP government organised the “Ek Sham Shiv Ke Nam” religious event, has taken a political turn. Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has offered to restore the playground if the Punjab Government fails to do so.

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The programme, attended by CM Bhagwant Mann, was held on Wednesday evening. Harbhajan, who recently joined the BJP, made the offer in a social media post in Punjabi: “Don’t worry friends. If the Punjab Government does not repair the ground, let me know and I will get it restored. I want to see Punjab regain its glory in sports.”

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His intervention has added political momentum to an issue already sparking opposition from the Government College Old Students Association and students. They allege the playground was damaged by heavy stages, vehicles, generators and large gatherings. In a representation to the DC Ropar, alumni said the sports ground should not be used for non-sporting events. They recalled similar damage after a circus was held there and demanded safeguards to protect the facility.

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Today, the complex includes a national-level cricket ground, athletics track and other facilities used daily by hundreds of students and sportspersons.