Bhakra Dam museum to come up in Nangal by 2027 at cost of Rs 9 crore

The rich heritage of the iconic Bhakra Dam, described as the 'temple of modern India' by first Prime Minister of the country Jawahar Lal Nehru, is set to get a permanent showcase. A world class museum is being brought up by the BBMB for preserve the heritage of Bhakra Dam in its township located in Nangal town of Ropar. Work on the ambitious project has commenced, raising hopes of giving the township a distinct identity on the country's tourism map.

The museum is being developed by the BBMB with permission from the Punjab Government. The proposed museum is expected to be dedicated to the public by end of 2027. Estimated to cost around Rs 9 crore, the project aims to preserve and showcase the historical legacy of one of independent India's most significant infrastructure achievements.

Project designed by Ludhiana architect

HL Kamboj former deputy Chief Engineer at BBMB who was associated with the project said that the museum project was designed by Daljeet Singh an architect from Ludhiana and would be brought up in about 4 acres area cleared after demolishing old houses in BBMB township.

The museum is envisaged as more than just a tourist attraction. It will offer visitors an opportunity to understand the history behind the construction of the Bhakra Dam, the challenges involved in executing the massive project and its contribution to India's agricultural, industrial and economic development.

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Through modern displays and interactive presentations, the museum will chronicle the journey of the dam, from its conceptualisation and construction to its role in transforming the country's irrigation and power infrastructure. It will also highlight the engineering achievements associated with the project and the importance of the Bhakra Nangal complex in nation building.

A significant part of the proposed exhibition will be devoted to the workers who contributed to the construction of the dam. Their dedication, hard work and sacrifices, often overshadowed by the engineering and technological achievements of the project, will be brought into focus. The objective is to ensure that the contribution of these workers is remembered by future generations said a senior official of BBMB associated with the project while speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Would give Nangal distinct identity

The project had remained pending for nearly two decades, but work has now gathered momentum. Its completion is expected to provide a major boost to Nangal's tourism potential and create economic opportunities for local residents.

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Nearly five lakh tourists visit Bhakra Dam every year. The proposed museum is expected to encourage visitors to spend more time in Nangal and explore its historical and tourism attractions. Local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, transport operators and small traders, are likely to benefit from the anticipated increase in tourist footfall, said Harjot Singh Bains the minister for education who represents the area.

Harjot Singh Bains said the Nangal Bhakra Dam Museum was being developed with a modern vision and would emerge as a major attraction for tourists from across the country and abroad.

He said the project had remained pending for almost two decades, but concerted efforts were now being made to complete it and open it to the public. The museum would give Nangal a distinct identity while highlighting the historical significance of the Bhakra Dam, he said.

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Bains said other tourism oriented projects, including a glass bridge and a modern auditorium, were also being taken forward to transform Nangal into a prominent tourism destination.

The initiative seeks to turn its industrial and engineering heritage into a tourism asset, while ensuring that the story of the dam.