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Home / Punjab / Bhakra Dam ‘wall tilt’ claim sparks Delhi flood fear, govt fact-check exposes reality

Bhakra Dam ‘wall tilt’ claim sparks Delhi flood fear, govt fact-check exposes reality

The video, being circulated by various social media handles, claims that the dam wall is currently leaning by 1.77 inches; it further warns that a breach in the structure could leave Delhi and other cities under floodwater

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:19 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The Bhakra Dam. Tribune file
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A social media video claiming that the wall of the Bhakra Nangal Dam has developed a 1.77-inch tilt and could trigger flooding in Delhi and several other cities has been found to be misleading by the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit.

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The video, being circulated by various social media handles, claims that the dam wall is currently leaning by 1.77 inches. It further warns that a breach in the structure could leave Delhi and other cities under floodwater.

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The claim was examined by the PIB Fact Check Unit, which found that the figure being circulated does not match the latest recorded measurement.

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According to the fact-check, the actual deflection recorded in the dam wall on August 27 was 0.86 inches, considerably lower than the 1.77 inches claimed in the video.

The official assessment also found no indication of the structural concerns suggested in the viral claim. Stress, strain, pore water pressure and seepage at the dam were all recorded within their prescribed permissible limits.

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The PIB, therefore, stated that the dam is completely safe, directly countering the suggestion that its condition poses an immediate flood threat to Delhi or other cities.

The episode has also highlighted how a single figure circulated through social media can quickly be linked to fears of a major disaster. The PIB Fact Check Unit urged people not to fall for claims that create panic and anxiety and advised them to rely only on official sources for credible information.

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