Bhakra, Pong floodgates to remain open for three days

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 16

Although the inflow into the Bhakra and Pong dams has started reducing, the floodgates of both dams are expected to remain open for another three-four days to release excess water that has accumulated in their reservoirs because of the heavy rain in many parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past few days.

The hill state witnessed heavy rain in July-August, thereby increasing the inflow into the reservoirs of major dams. Rain also resulted in excess water flowing into the streams and rivulets downstream. “We have been undertaking controlled discharge of water from the dams over the past about a month. During this period, 6-7 billion cubic metres of additional water has been released,” officials at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) said.

The mean inflow at both dams, which are brimming at present has come down to 65,000 cusecs, with the outflow being 1.2 lakh cusecs at Pong and 83,000 cusecs at Bhakra, according to BBMB officials. At Pong, the level remains significantly above the upper limit.

On August 14, the Pong Dam, which lies on the Beas in Himachal Pradesh, recorded an inflow of 7.3 lakh cusecs, the highest-ever since it became operational in 1974, resulting in the water level breaching the maximum permissible limit, while the inflow at Bhakra was 1.93 lakh cusecs. The mean inflow at Bhakra as well as Pong at this time of the year is 60,000 cusecs.

“We are constantly assessing the situation and are in touch with all member states regarding the release of additional water,” a BBMB official said.

Water level at dams

1,399.65 feet was the water level at Pong on Wednesday morning, almost 10 feet above the permissible limit of 1,390 feet

1,677 feet was the water level at Bhakra Dam on Wednesday, around three feet below the maximum level of 1,680 feet