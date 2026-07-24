Bhakra, Pong, Pandoh record lower inflows than last year

The weak monsoon has failed to provide the much-required boost to water inflows into the country’s key northern reservoirs. Bhakra, Pong and Pandoh dams continue to receive significantly below-normal inflows during July, the peak recharge month for the Himalayan river system.

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The latest data released by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) indicate that despite scattered rainfall over the past few days, river flows in the Sutlej and Beas basins remain substantially weaker than last year.

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Bhakra Dam, one of the country’s largest reservoirs and a lifeline for Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, received an inflow of only 36,866 cusecs on Tuesday against 77,741 cusecs on the corresponding day last year. The inflow was also well below the long-term average of 51,019 cusecs, highlighting the weak monsoon over the Sutlej catchment in Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Himalayan regions.

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The Bhakra reservoir level stood at 1,587.12 ft, nearly 17 ft below last year’’s level and more than 12 ft below the long-term average. Live storage stood at just 2 BCM, leaving the reservoir 35 per cent full, compared with 44 per cent on the same date last year.

The cumulative inflow into Bhakra between May 21 and July 22 stood at 15.46 lakh cusecs (3.78 BCM), compared with 22.16 lakh cusecs (5.42 BCM) during the corresponding period in 2025 and a long-term average of 23.30 lakh cusecs (5.70 BCM). The figures indicate that the reservoir has received nearly one-third less water than normal during the crucial filling season. The reservoir level has also been affected by lower snowmelt in the Sutlej basin this year. Snow reserves in the catchment were estimated around 2 BCM, nearly half the long-term average of 4 BCM.

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The situation in the Beas basin is similarly concerning. Pong Dam has received cumulative inflows of only 5.93 lakh cusecs (1.45 BCM) since May 21, compared with 13.56 lakh cusecs (3.32 BCM) during the corresponding period last year. The reservoir is presently only 32 per cent full, against 42 per cent a year ago.

Pandoh Dam recorded an inflow of just 22,546 cusecs, less than half the 55,444 cusecs recorded on the corresponding day last year, reflecting reduced discharge in the Beas.

Hydrologists note that July is traditionally the most important month for replenishing reservoirs as the southwest monsoon reaches its peak over the western Himalayas. However, rainfall over the upper catchments has remained erratic and below normal this year, resulting in subdued river flows despite isolated heavy showers.

The continuing deficit has raised concerns over reservoir storage ahead of the post-monsoon period. These reservoirs supply irrigation water to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and generate thousands of megawatts of hydropower.

The only exception among the major reservoirs was the Ranjit Sagar Dam on the Ravi, which received 43,898 cusecs of inflow yesterday, almost double the inflow recorded on the corresponding day last year.