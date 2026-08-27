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Home / Punjab / Bhakra, Pong, Ranjit Sagar Dams see lower water levels this monsoon

Bhakra, Pong, Ranjit Sagar Dams see lower water levels this monsoon

Reservoir filling expected to continue till September 15

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 04:21 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Bhakra Dam
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The water storage in Punjab’s major reservoirs remains below last year’s levels, with Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams all recording lower water levels and inflows till August 27. The figures indicate that the 2026 monsoon has so far failed to match the water availability witnessed during the same period last year, leaving considerable storage capacity still vacant as the reservoir filling season approaches its expected September 15 end.

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Bhakra Reservoir, the key storage facility on the Sutlej, stood at 1,634.22 feet on August 27, against 1,671.49 feet on the same date last year. It was therefore 37.27 feet lower than a year ago. The reservoir held 3.61 BCM of live storage and was 64 per cent full, compared with 5.25 BCM and 93 per cent respectively last year. Another 2.05 BCM of live capacity remained vacant.

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The Bhakra inflows today was 30,452 cusecs, almost half the 58,997 cusecs recorded on August 27 last year. Cumulative inflow since May 21 stood at 3,108,451 cusecs, against 4,336,875 cusecs last year. Releases stood at 25,518 cusecs, compared with 43,635 cusecs a year ago.

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Bhakra's present level is 45.78 feet below its full reservoir level of 1,680 feet, while it is 172.22 feet above the minimum down level of 1,462 feet.

The sources in BBMB who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the water level was comfortable for the demands of partner state. For the past more than a decade the water level of Bhakra Dam reservoir never came down from 1550 feet during depletion period. The high levels of dam storage had increased deflection of Dam structure. In case the water level comes down from 1550 feet this year it would ease deflection of Dam structure, the sources said.

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Pong Reservoir is also considerably lower. Its level stood at 1,365.67 feet, against 1,393 feet last year, a deficit of 27.33 feet. Live storage was 4.10 BCM, or 71 per cent, compared with 6 BCM and 104 per cent respectively last year. It had 1.67 BCM of vacant live capacity.

The difference in inflows at Pong is particularly striking. The reservoir was receiving just 22,202 cusecs, against an extraordinary 2,28,091 cusecs last year. Cumulative inflow since May 21 was 1,991,940 cusecs, compared with 4,245,214 cusecs last year. Releases stood at 16,500 cusecs.

Pandoh Reservoir, which feeds the Beas system, too recorded a sharp decline. Its inflow was 14,402 cusecs, compared with 1,03,541 cusecs last year. Downstream Pandoh discharge was 7,504 cusecs, against 1,04,405 cusecs a year ago, while Bhakra Sutlej Link (BSL) project stood at 6,471 cusecs compared with zero last year. 

Ranjit Sagar Dam on the Ravi river presented an equally weak picture. Its level was 514.59 metres, against 526.86 metres last year a difference of 12.27 metres. Inflow was only 7,073 cusecs, against 1,63,037 cusecs last year. Releases were 10,738 cusecs, while diversion was 1,694 cusecs, compared with 10,479 cusecs last year.

The combined figures point to a substantially weaker monsoon water position across the major reservoirs. With filling expected to continue until September 15, authorities will be hoping for stronger rainfall and catchment inflows during the remaining weeks.

 

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