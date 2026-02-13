DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Bharat Bandh hits banking, transport services in state

Bharat Bandh hits banking, transport services in state

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:10 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farmers and members of various employee bodies stage a protest in Bathinda. Pawan Sharma
Advertisement

Banking and public transport services remained hit in different parts of the state as farmers and various trade unions observed Bharat Bandh.

Advertisement

The call for the nationwide stir was given by central trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest the India-US trade deal. Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also extended support to the protest.

Advertisement

The SKM is the umbrella body of the farmer unions that had spearheaded a year-long stir against the Centre’s now-defunct three agriculture laws.

Advertisement

India-US deal fatal for farmers, traders: AAP

Terming the India-US deal as “fatal” for Indian farmers and traders, ruling AAP too held protests against policies of the Centre. During the protests, AAP leaders and workers held placards with slogans written against the deal and raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre.

Advertisement

The party accused the Centre of compromising on the nation’s interests under pressure from the United States and demanded that the deal be immediately cancelled.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, giving details about the protest, said the AAP government stood by farmers at this juncture when the BJP-led Centre’s deal with the US was a conspiracy to destroy Punjab farmers.

AAP leader and the party’s trade wing general secretary Ranjit Pal Singh said the decision was an attack on farmers.

Opposition to labour laws

In Ludhiana, employees and workers associated with a joint forum of central trade unions observed a one-day strike. From banks to government primary schools, services were disrupted as various unions, including those of mid-day meal workers and power staff, joined the protest against amendments to labour laws.

However, the markets, malls, offices and factories were not affected.

At government schools, teachers faced a challenging situation as mid-day meal workers stayed away from duty. The teachers had to face difficult times in preparing meals for the students.

In Bathinda, farmers and labourers staged a massive protest outside the District Administrative Complex.

Addressing the gathering, the protesting leaders demanded regularisation of services of contractual employees, restoration of the old pension scheme and the withdrawal of the amended labour laws.

Later, the protesters took out a march to Fauji Chowk and submitted a memorandum to a naib tehsildar.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts