Bharat Bandh hits banking, transport services in state

Banking and public transport services remained hit in different parts of the state as farmers and various trade unions observed Bharat Bandh.

The call for the nationwide stir was given by central trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest the India-US trade deal. Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also extended support to the protest.

The SKM is the umbrella body of the farmer unions that had spearheaded a year-long stir against the Centre’s now-defunct three agriculture laws.

India-US deal fatal for farmers, traders: AAP

Terming the India-US deal as “fatal” for Indian farmers and traders, ruling AAP too held protests against policies of the Centre. During the protests, AAP leaders and workers held placards with slogans written against the deal and raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre.

The party accused the Centre of compromising on the nation’s interests under pressure from the United States and demanded that the deal be immediately cancelled.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, giving details about the protest, said the AAP government stood by farmers at this juncture when the BJP-led Centre’s deal with the US was a conspiracy to destroy Punjab farmers.

AAP leader and the party’s trade wing general secretary Ranjit Pal Singh said the decision was an attack on farmers.

Opposition to labour laws

In Ludhiana, employees and workers associated with a joint forum of central trade unions observed a one-day strike. From banks to government primary schools, services were disrupted as various unions, including those of mid-day meal workers and power staff, joined the protest against amendments to labour laws.

However, the markets, malls, offices and factories were not affected.

At government schools, teachers faced a challenging situation as mid-day meal workers stayed away from duty. The teachers had to face difficult times in preparing meals for the students.

In Bathinda, farmers and labourers staged a massive protest outside the District Administrative Complex.

Addressing the gathering, the protesting leaders demanded regularisation of services of contractual employees, restoration of the old pension scheme and the withdrawal of the amended labour laws.

Later, the protesters took out a march to Fauji Chowk and submitted a memorandum to a naib tehsildar.