Bharat Jodo Yatra has put BJP under pressure : Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 11

Declaring that the Bharat Jodo Yatra-led by Rahul Gandhi has been largely successful in achieving its objectives, Congress committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP is under pressure and majority of the issues raised by Gandhi during the 117 days of "this yatra have left the BJP thinking".

Ramesh said: “I cannot comment on election results. All I can say is that we are playing our parts. But one thing that I can say with confidence is that BJP only has polarisation. Nothing else.”

“BJP was uniformity while the Congress wants unity”, said Ramesh. On the role of united opposition, Ramesh said that their party president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to all opposition parties across India to come to Srinagar where all like-minded parties would hold a meeting.

“On 30 January, the country will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on that day,” he said.

He said: “The other threat is due to polarisation in the name of religion, language, caste and region. When diversity is suppressed then unity is under threat. Our country is known for unity in diversity and this yatra highlights that.”