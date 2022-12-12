Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to hold public meets in Punjab in January

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The Punjab Congress is preparing to hold large gatherings during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’in January.

The former Congress president would travel through the state in the first and second week of January.

Though the security officials of the former Congress president are yet to give their go-ahead to the locations for the gatherings, sources said preparation were under way to hold gatherings in Ludhiana, Gurdaspur among other places.

The state Congress unit has shortlisted two routes for the rally. The first is Shambu toll plaza-Sirhind-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Beas-Baba Bakala-Gurdaspur-Mukeria-Pathankot and the second is Shambu toll plaza -Kharar-Anandpur Sahib - Hoshiarpur-Mukerian-Pathankot.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today went to Rajasthan to finalise the yatra roadmap.

Rahul is currently touring Rajasthan, before entering Haryana, followed by Punjab.

Warring said the yatra would be divided in two parts, covering a distance of 25 km daily, during which Rahul Gandhi would interact with persons from different sections of society.

#Congress #rahul gandhi