Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Jalandhar, January 16

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Adampur here in Punjab on Monday, with scores of people marching along with Rahul Gandhi despite biting cold.

The march started from the Kala Bakra area and several Congress leaders, including state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, were seen accompanying Gandhi.

The yatra will enter Hoshiarpur district later in the day as part of its journey in Punjab and will halt for the night at Urmar Tanda.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar on January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag there.

It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

On Saturday, the march was suspended for 24 hours in view of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s death. The MP had suffered a cardiac arrest during the yatra. He was cremated at his native Dhaliwal village in Jalandhar on Sunday.

The march had resumed on Sunday afternoon in Jalandhar and singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh had joined it.

Gandhi in a tweet had said that he saw amazing courage and patience in Moosewala's father.

The Punjab leg of the march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

