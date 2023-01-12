Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Ludhiana; Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, January 12
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed people after the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Ludhiana.
A large number of supporters welcomed Rahul Gandhi. There were Congress flags on both sides of the road. He addressed the public at Samrala Chowk.
The yatra entered Ludhiana from Jugiana, proceeded towards Dhandari Khurd. After this it passed through Dhabha Chowk, Shiv Chowk, Transport Nagar and reached Samrala Chowk.
MP Ravneet Bittu said it is a historic yatra and people should rise above party politics to be a part of it.
“Rahul Gandhi is not just travelling but he is meeting people from the interiors of the country and listening to their problems and issues faced by the people living in cities and villages,” said Bittu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...