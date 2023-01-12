Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Ludhiana; Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 12

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed people after the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Ludhiana.

A large number of supporters welcomed Rahul Gandhi. There were Congress flags on both sides of the road. He addressed the public at Samrala Chowk.

The yatra entered Ludhiana from Jugiana, proceeded towards Dhandari Khurd. After this it passed through Dhabha Chowk, Shiv Chowk, Transport Nagar and reached Samrala Chowk.

MP Ravneet Bittu said it is a historic yatra and people should rise above party politics to be a part of it.

“Rahul Gandhi is not just travelling but he is meeting people from the interiors of the country and listening to their problems and issues faced by the people living in cities and villages,” said Bittu.

#fatehgarh sahib #rahul gandhi