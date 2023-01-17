Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

PTI

Hoshiarpur, January 17

Braving biting cold, several people joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed its journey in Punjab from Tanda here on Tuesday morning.

The Punjab leg of the march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Senior leaders of the party, including its Punjab chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Harish Chaudhary and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, were seen accompanying Gandhi during the yatra that will halt for the night at Mukerian.

Gandhi, who was again seen wearing the white T-shirt that he has sported for much of the journey, met a group of women and got a photo clicked with them.

On Monday, the former Congress chief had said the yatra is getting an overwhelming response. He had also slammed the BJP government over the issues of unemployment and inflation.

