Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) to join Jantar Mantar protest on July 27

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of the state’s largest farmer unions, has announced that it will head to Delhi on July 27 to support the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar. The union said it would be joining the agitation in response to a call given by protesters to various organisations across the country.

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BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Friday said the union had been late in joining the agitation but would now extend its full support. “We are already late and have remained absent from the protest so far, but we will now go to Delhi,” he said.

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Ugrahan said the union would soon finalise its programme, including the place and time where its members would assemble before leaving for the Capital. He said the demands of the protesters were genuine and deserved immediate attention.

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Ugrahan claimed that injustice and repression had crossed acceptable limits. He expressed concern over the rising cost of education and recurring incidents of question paper leaks. “These are matters that cannot be tolerated,” he added.