Bhikhiwind dera fined Rs 26L for power theft

Patiala, May 12
The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a penalty of Rs 26 lakh on a dera situated at Bhikhiwind for power theft.
The electricity theft at the dera in Tarn Taran district was detected by the enforcement wing.
A PSPCL spokesman said during investigation at the site, the enforcement team found that the theft of electricity was being committed by directly connecting a 300 KVA transformer to the nearby high tension line. An FIR has also been lodged at the Anti-power theft police station, Verka, Amritsar, against the dera.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s 2 aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate
Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) w...
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved