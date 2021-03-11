Bhikhiwind dera fined Rs 26L for power theft

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 12

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a penalty of Rs 26 lakh on a dera situated at Bhikhiwind for power theft.

The electricity theft at the dera in Tarn Taran district was detected by the enforcement wing.

A PSPCL spokesman said during investigation at the site, the enforcement team found that the theft of electricity was being committed by directly connecting a 300 KVA transformer to the nearby high tension line. An FIR has also been lodged at the Anti-power theft police station, Verka, Amritsar, against the dera.