Bhullar moves PMLA court against summoning of complainant by ED

Suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar has moved an application before the PMLA court in Chandigarh, seeking directions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to defer the summoning and recording of the statement of Akash Batta until the completion of his cross-examination in the alleged corruption case.

In his application, Bhullar said he had learnt through his counsels that Batta, the complainant in the corruption case registered in October 2025, had suddenly been summoned by the ED for confrontation and recording of statements with him. Bhullar is currently in the ED’s custodial remand till October 15.

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Bhullar submitted that confronting him with Batta before the latter’s cross-examination in the corruption case would gravely violate the principles of a fair trial.

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He said the move exposed extreme malice and misconduct on part of the investigating agencies, the CBI and the ED.

Bhullar has sought directions to defer the ED’s examination of Batta until the completion of his cross-examination in the corruption case and to immediately call for a status report from the investigating officer in the case.

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He has also sought a direction against permitting the ED to confront Batta with him during his custodial detention, alleging that the exercise could be used to elicit responses and deter him from questioning the witness, who, he claimed, had levelled false allegations against him and openly threatened custodial torture and coercion with the ED’s support.

Bhullar has also sought preservation of the call detail records (CDRs), Internet protocol detail records (IPDRs) and tower location data of Batta and the investigating officer for the month before, during and after his custodial remand with the ED.

The FIR in the corruption case was registered on Batta’s complaint alleging that Bhullar, who was then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through private intermediary Krishanu Sharda. The alleged bribe was sought to secure favourable treatment in an FIR registered at the Sirhind police station and to ensure that no coercive steps were taken against Batta’s business.

Following the complaint, a trap was laid. Sharda was apprehended on October 16, 2025, while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh from Batta as part of the demanded bribe. Bhullar was also arrested on the same day.