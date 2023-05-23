Bhupinder is PR Director

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Bhupinder Singh on Monday joined as the new Director of the Information and Public Relations Department. The Director underscored the significance of the department to act as the bridge between the common man and the government, besides ensuring that the people-friendly policies of the government percolate down to the grassroots level. tns

Minor girl kidnapped, raped

Abohar: A case has been registered at Mateeli Rathan police station as a Dalit villager alleged that her 17-year-old daughter was last week kidnapped and raped during illegal detention.