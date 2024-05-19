Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 18

Punjab has always stood for what has been right and it will be no different this time too as people will vote for change as the forces against democracy need to be replaced. Supreme Court lawyer and civil rights activist Prashant Bhushan on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of carrying out, what he described as, the ‘world’s biggest scam’ through electoral bonds and alleged that during the Covid pandemic, life-threatening drugs were distributed in exchange for bribes facilitated by electoral bonds.

Claiming that the biggest threat to the Constitution and democracy in India is from the Modi government, Bhushan urged people to vote with ‘these things in mind’.

Addressing mediapersons at the district court complex during an event in support of Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, the Congress candidate from Patiala, Bhushan said a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) into the electoral bond case could reveal the truth and already he had approached the apex court.

Bhushan extended his support to Dr Gandhi, whom he called a clean candidate with a logical mind. Addressing members of the Bar Association, Bhushan highlighted the pressing issue of the Electoral Bond Scheme. “There is lack of transparency and accountability in the scheme, as it allows unchecked influx of funds that compromise the integrity of the electoral system,” he stated.

“I strongly believe that given the current scenario, the BJP will not get past even the 200-seat mark in the ensuing parliamentary elections since there is a strong anti-incumbency factor across the country as people consider the BJP as a threat to democracy,” said Bhushan. “The recent speeches by Modi are a hint that he somewhere knows that the election was slipping away from his grip and his speeches are now more provocative than ever,” he stated.

