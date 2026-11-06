Bibi Jagir Kaur set to return to Shiromani Akali Dal

In a significant development ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bibi Jagir Kaur is all set to return to the party, sources in the SAD and SAD (Punar Surjit) confirmed.

The development comes on a day when former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra rejoined the SAD, indicating a possible consolidation of Akali leaders ahead of the electoral battle.

Kaur had recently hinted at her return to the party, saying she was “Akali to the core” during a television interview.

Despite repeated attempts to contact her, she was not available for comment.

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Her return is likely to be another setback for the SAD (Punar Surjit).

Earlier, five prominent leaders — Surjit Singh Rakhra, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Barjinder Singh Brar, Charanjit Singh Brar and Iqbal Singh Jhundan — had left the Punar Surjit group.