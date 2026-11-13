Former SGPC chief and Punjab ex-minister Bibi Jagir Kaur will now return to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on November 15.

She was scheduled to join on November 13, but her return was postponed as SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal is in Delhi.

As per the revised schedule, Badal will visit her residence in Begowal, Kapurthala district, on Sunday.

Jagir Kaur, political secretary, shared the information on social media announcing the revised date of rejoining of veterans Akali leader.

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"Sukhbir Singh Badal, president, Shiromani Akali Dal, will reach Begowal at Dera Sant Baba Prem Singh Murale Waley on Sunday, November 15 at 1.30 pm. This programme was initially scheduled for November 13, but due to some engagements of Sukhbir Badal, it has been postponed to November 15," said Jasmanpreet Singh, political secretary to Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Jagir Kaur has been a member of the SAD (Punar Surjit), headed by Giani Harpreet Singh, for the past two years. In recent months, she has publicly criticised the party for what she described as its lack of direction in state politics.