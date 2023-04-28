Bid to kill sacrilege accused

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 27

A lawyer attempted to shoot at Jasbir Singh, the accused in the Morinda sacrilege incident, in the court here today. Jasbir Singh was produced before Judicial Magistrate Parul when the lawyer identified as Sahib Singh Khurl took out his gun and pointed it towards Jasbir Singh, but before he could pull the trigger, policemen present on the spot overpowered him.

Khurl, a resident of Morinda, is a practising advocate at Kharar and Ropar. Jasbir Singh, also a resident of Morinda, had attacked granthis and thrown a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib on April 24 following which he was arrested.

Though the police had made elaborate security arrangements, Khurl, being a lawyer, was able to enter the courtroom when the accused appeared before the judge.

According to eyewitnesses Jasbir Singh and cops were waiting in the courtroom for hearing in the presence of the Judicial Magistrate when Sahib Singh standing near him took out the gun from his clothes and pointed it towards him. He was immediately overpowered and taken away. SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police were probing the case.