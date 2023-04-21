Bid to 'sacrifice' woman in Fatehgarh Sahib, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

The police today solved a sensational case of a bid to “sacrifice” a middle-aged woman with the arrest of two persons, who wanted to murder the victim for a sorcery ritual to get wealthy.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ropar Range, said the arrested persons were identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, and Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, both residents of Ferozepur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. The police have also recovered a motorcycle (bearing registration number PB 52 B 2187) and a sickle used in the crime from the two.

A 50-year-old woman identified as Balvir Kaur of Faror village was found seriously injured in fields near a canal at Ferozepur village on Wednesday morning. The victim is undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh, and is stated to be out of danger.

Addressing the media, the IGP said both suspects used to perform cycle shows in a circus at villages. He said Keepa and Jassi met Balvir Kaur through her son Dharampreet, who became friends with them during their show at Faror village eight months ago.

Giving details about the preliminary probe, Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, said the accused wanted to get rich. They came in contact with a “tantrik”, who asked them to perform a ritual sacrifice of a woman to achieve their purpose.

The SSP said on Tuesday, Keepa and Jassi called Balvir Kaur on the pretext of taking her to the “tantrik” for paying obeisance. They took her to an isolated place in Ferozepur where they attacked her with a sickle, inflicting grievous injuries on her neck and other body parts.

A case has been registered against the accused,” SSP Grewal said.