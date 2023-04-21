 Bid to 'sacrifice' woman in Fatehgarh Sahib, 2 held : The Tribune India

Bid to 'sacrifice' woman in Fatehgarh Sahib, 2 held

Bid to 'sacrifice' woman in Fatehgarh Sahib, 2 held

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

The police today solved a sensational case of a bid to “sacrifice” a middle-aged woman with the arrest of two persons, who wanted to murder the victim for a sorcery ritual to get wealthy.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ropar Range, said the arrested persons were identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, and Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, both residents of Ferozepur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. The police have also recovered a motorcycle (bearing registration number PB 52 B 2187) and a sickle used in the crime from the two.

A 50-year-old woman identified as Balvir Kaur of Faror village was found seriously injured in fields near a canal at Ferozepur village on Wednesday morning. The victim is undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh, and is stated to be out of danger.

Addressing the media, the IGP said both suspects used to perform cycle shows in a circus at villages. He said Keepa and Jassi met Balvir Kaur through her son Dharampreet, who became friends with them during their show at Faror village eight months ago.

Giving details about the preliminary probe, Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, said the accused wanted to get rich. They came in contact with a “tantrik”, who asked them to perform a ritual sacrifice of a woman to achieve their purpose.

The SSP said on Tuesday, Keepa and Jassi called Balvir Kaur on the pretext of taking her to the “tantrik” for paying obeisance. They took her to an isolated place in Ferozepur where they attacked her with a sickle, inflicting grievous injuries on her neck and other body parts.

A case has been registered against the accused,” SSP Grewal said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

2
J & K

J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle

3
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

4
Nation

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

5
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

6
Punjab

Punjab govt mulling recovering cost of legal expenses incurred on keeping UP don at Ropar jail from ministers responsible: Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

8
Nation EXPLAINER

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

9
Nation

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

10
Entertainment

25-year-old K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home

Don't Miss

View All
Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine tricked
Trending

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine being tricked

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended after G20 Summit
Amritsar

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended in Amritsar after G20 Summit

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Top News

Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead

Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead

Attack by terrorists near Poonch’s Bhimber Gali area | Assa...

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

11 Muslims were burnt alive in Ahmedabad locality in Feb 200...

Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction, Cong to move HC

Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction, Cong to move HC

Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve boundary dispute

Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve boundary dispute


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

High Court puts UT, civic body on notice

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

School teacher arrested for demanding nude pictures, sexual favours from Delhi woman on Instagram

Rahul Gandhi interacts with students preparing for UPSC, SSC exams in Mukherjee Nagar

Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother hangs self to death in Oyo room in Gurugram

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137