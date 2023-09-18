Bid to smuggle drugs into Faridkot jail; 2 women nabbed

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 17

The authorities at the modern jail of Faridkot today nabbed two women who were allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics to their husbands inside the prison.

The accused have been identified as Preeti and Simran Kaur. Their husbands, Satish Kumar and Pardeep Singh, respectively, were lodged inside the jail.

The frisking of the accused led to the seizure of 30 gm heroine and 105 gm sulfa drug. A mobile phone and SIM card were also seized from them.

Assistant jail superintendent Karamjit Singh Bhullar said the accused were trying to smuggle the prohibited items with the help of Vishal Singh, an inmate. The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Punjab Prisons Act against the women and Vishal.

