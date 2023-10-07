Bid to smuggle liquor to Rajasthan foiled

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 6

In a joint action taken by Abohar and Sriganganagar police teams, a mini-truck in which 450 boxes of Punjab-made liquor were stacked under green fodder was caught outside Dodewala village near Patli check post on Abohar-Sadulshehar Road.

Driver Mohammad Rahim has been arrested.

#Abohar #Rajasthan