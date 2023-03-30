‘Bid to stifle dissent ’, Cong slams Modi govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Taking on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for targeting the Opposition leaders by gagging their dissenting voices, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday said the government was targeting former party chief Rahul Gandhi for raising his voice against the evil designs of the ruling dispensation.

She said the entire leadership of the BJP government was hell bent on silencing Rahul, who had raised difficult-to-answer questions for the Modi government over ‘undue’ favours being extended to Gautam Adani. She added that in 2014, Adani’s name figured at 609 in the list of the richest people in the world but he had jumped to the 2nd slot in a short span of eight years.

She hit out at the government, saying that Rahul and other Opposition leaders had pitched for the setting up of a JPC to go into the nitty-gritty of the ‘shady’ deals the Adani Group had landed.

He asked why the ruling party leaders were dragging their feet on the formation of the JPC. Instead, they were hell bent on stifling the Opposition’s voice. She was accompanied by PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other senior leaders.