Bid to supply drugs to jailed husband in Amritsar, woman booked

Amritsar, April 3
The Amritsar jail authorities arrested a woman with narcotic powder and intoxicants here today. She came to meet her husband in the jail.
She was identified as Malkeet Kaur of Verka Nangli. Nareshpal, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said she had come to meet her husband Gurmej Singh. Jail staff got suspicious and during search seized 19.50 gm narcotic powder and 30 intoxicant tablets from her.
