Big Saturday for Punjab: Kejriwal in Jalandhar, Nayab Saini in Abohar, CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke in Amritsar

Punjab is set for a politically charged Saturday as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold major events across different parts of the state.

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Meanwhile, political circles are abuzz with speculation that the state elections could be held in November this year. Both AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal have publicly made this announcement.

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AAP’s top leadership, including Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, state president Aman Arora and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, will be in Jalandhar today to attend two programmes.

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The leaders are scheduled to participate in an interaction organised by the Punjab State Traders’ Commission at Apeejay College of Fine Arts, where traders and industrialists will present their concerns before the commission.

Later in the evening, the AAP leadership will attend a bhajan programme at the Sain Dass School grounds.

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Meanwhile, the BJP is holding its first-ever ‘Sarv Samaj OBC Sammelan’ at the grain market in Abohar in Fazilka district. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to address the gathering, which aims to strengthen the party’s outreach among Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Senior BJP leaders, including Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state chief Sunil Jakhar, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, Haryana Cabinet Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa, former Haryana MLA Ram Chand Kamboj and Gurveer Brar, are expected to attend the event.

In Amritsar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement that has gained attention through protests on education-related issues, is set to stage a demonstration at Golden Gate.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that the protest would begin at 4 pm and has urged students and volunteers to participate. The group has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and seeking accountability over controversies related to the NEET and CBSE examinations.

After organising protests in Delhi, Pune and Lucknow, the movement is bringing its campaign to Punjab, aiming to mobilise students and push for reforms in the education system.

Leaders of other political parties, such as Congress, SAD, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), and SAD (Punar Surjeet), are also set to hold their routine meetings and programmes.