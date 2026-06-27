Bigger drones, loud music: Drug smugglers take to new tactics

Smuggling networks along the India-Pakistan border have adopted a new tactic to evade security agencies. They play loud DJ music during drone drops to mask the sound of unmanned aerial vehicles and the landing of contraband consignments.

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Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said investigations revealed smugglers on the Indian side increasingly use high-volume music to drown out the buzzing of drones and the thud of consignments hitting the ground, making detection difficult for security personnel and residents.

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The trend has surfaced amid major seizures of narcotics and weapons in the border belt, showing that syndicates were constantly modifying methods to stay ahead of law enforcement agencies. A police official said recent seizures pointed to another shift—the use of larger drones with payload capacities of 10-15 kg. These drones could carry heavier loads in a single sortie, reducing flights and lowering detection risks.

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This explains the seizure of substantial consignments in recent weeks. On June 19, the Punjab Police seized 26 sophisticated weapons, including an AK-47 rifle. Two days later, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) jointly seized 27 kg heroin, one of the biggest seizures in recent months. On June 11, the Amritsar city police seized over 30 kg heroin.

Earlier, smaller drones were preferred for limited quantities of heroin, pistols or ammunition as their low buzzing sound made them harder to detect. But recent seizures suggest smugglers were now increasingly relying on bigger drones capable of transporting multiple weapons, larger narcotics consignments and even cash, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said.

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The BSF and police are also analysing seized drones, communication devices and digital evidence to identify handlers across the border and their local associates.