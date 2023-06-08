Bike-borne assailants fire shots outside shop in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

PTI

Hoshiarpur, June 8

Two masked men riding a motorbike fired shots outside a hardware and paint shop in Chabbewal area here, police said on Thursday.

However, no one was injured in the incident, they added.

Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh Khakh said the incident took place on Wednesday night when the shop owner was present in the store and the two bike-borne men fired a few shots at the shop, before fleeing the spot.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, Singh said, adding that the police are examining the footage.

A case has been registered and raids are being conducted at various suspected places to nab the assailants, the DSP said.

