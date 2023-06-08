Bike-borne assailants fire shots outside shop in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, June 8
Two masked men riding a motorbike fired shots outside a hardware and paint shop in Chabbewal area here, police said on Thursday.
However, no one was injured in the incident, they added.
Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh Khakh said the incident took place on Wednesday night when the shop owner was present in the store and the two bike-borne men fired a few shots at the shop, before fleeing the spot.
The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, Singh said, adding that the police are examining the footage.
A case has been registered and raids are being conducted at various suspected places to nab the assailants, the DSP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town
Children were attacked on a playground, tweets a local lawma...
Bombay High Court extends Sameer Wankhede's interim protection from arrest in extortion and bribery case till June 23
Wankhede moved the high court last month seeking quashing of...
At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech
AAP accuses the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event
Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt
Waste was being burnt, which allegedly resulted in the explo...
GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk
He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ seniority of ...