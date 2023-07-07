Bike-borne men thrash cop

Tribune News Service

Faridkot: Three bike-borne persons allegedly waylaid Constable Rajesh Kumar of the Rajasthan Police and thrashed him on Wednesday night near Doad village in Faridkot. They also snatched his bike and a mobile phone. Rajesh was heading back to Sriganganagar after serving arrest warrants to a resident of Misri Sher Khan Wala village in Ferozepur. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons. TNS

2 held for killing partridges

Abohar: A team of the Wildlife Department nabbed two poachers-Anoopjit Singh and his son Mansher Singh-for allegedly killing partridges. The department officials recovered three partridges, an air gun and 121 pellets from their jeep. A case has been registered against them under Sections 9, 39, 50, 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. OC

SAD forms sub-panel on UCC

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday formed a sub-committee to hold talks with constitutional experts, intellectuals and Sikh community leaders on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The four-member sub-committee includes Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema. TNS

Contractual staff go on strike

Sangrur: Contractual employees of Smagra Shiksha Abhiyan and mid-day meal posted in various offices have started indefinite strike on Thursday for regularisation of services. Employees have announced that they would intensify their agitation in the coming days. TNS

Youth electrocuted

Muktsar: A youth, who was working in his fields at Bhagsar village here, was reportedly electrocuted on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sherbaj Singh. He is survived by his mother and four sisters. His father has already passed away.