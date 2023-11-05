Biker crushed to death in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 4

A motorcyclist, aged around 60 years, was on Saturday allegedly crushed to death under a bus of the Orbit Transport company near Bahawal Basi on the Abohar-Malout stretch of the highway. The deceased — identified as Neel Bahadur, a labourer — had come to mourn the demise of a member of his daughter’s in-laws’ family in Ruherianwali.

While returning to his native village of Bahadur Khera, his vehcile collided with the bus that was going towards Patiala. The Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa team took the body to the Civil Hospital here for a post-mortem. A case had been registered, the police said.

#Abohar