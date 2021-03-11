Biker hits stray cow in Bathinda, dies

Bathinda: A man was killed after his bike hit a stray cow here late Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh (31) of Hazura Kapura colony. He is survived by his parents, wife and six-month-old daughter. TNS
Block chief, 6 councillors booked for protest
Muktsar: The police have booked Congress’ block president Deepak Garg, six councillors and 26 others for allegedly protesting outside the police station on Saturday and obstructing traffic. A case under Sections 283 and 186 of the IPC has been registered. They were seeking action against those who allegedly thrashed the husband of Buttar Bakhua village sarpanch. TNS
Eastern canal system shut for cleaning
Fazilka: The non-perennial eastern canal system will remain closed for cleaning for a few days. Sunil Kamboj, SDO (Canal), said several canals emanating from the eastern canal would remain closed till June 6 and water would be released before the commencement of the sowing season of paddy in the Fazilka area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Govt-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...