Biker hits stray cow in Bathinda, dies

Our Correspondent

Bathinda: A man was killed after his bike hit a stray cow here late Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh (31) of Hazura Kapura colony. He is survived by his parents, wife and six-month-old daughter. TNS

Block chief, 6 councillors booked for protest

Muktsar: The police have booked Congress’ block president Deepak Garg, six councillors and 26 others for allegedly protesting outside the police station on Saturday and obstructing traffic. A case under Sections 283 and 186 of the IPC has been registered. They were seeking action against those who allegedly thrashed the husband of Buttar Bakhua village sarpanch. TNS

Eastern canal system shut for cleaning

Fazilka: The non-perennial eastern canal system will remain closed for cleaning for a few days. Sunil Kamboj, SDO (Canal), said several canals emanating from the eastern canal would remain closed till June 6 and water would be released before the commencement of the sowing season of paddy in the Fazilka area.