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Home / Punjab / Biker shot dead in Ferozepur, another injured

Biker shot dead in Ferozepur, another injured

Personal enmity behind attack: Police

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Four car-borne assailants shot dead a 45-year-old man and injured another person in the main bazaar of Mamdot late on Saturday.

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The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, while Harpreet, alias Happy (22) sustained injuries in the attack. The two were travelling on a motorcycle when the assailants opened fire on them.

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Following the incident, the injured were taken to Civil Hospital, Ferozepur, where Gurpreet was declared dead by doctors. Harpreet was later referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

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Sources said AAP’s newly elected Mamdot Nagar Panchayat president, Vicky Maini, was also present at the spot along with the victims but escaped unhurt. They added that while Gurpreet’s father, Balkar Singh, was a former Congress leader, Gurpreet himself was associated with AAP. Confirming the death of Gurpreet, SSP Bhupinder Singh said the police had identified the accused and teams had been dispatched to arrest them. The SSP said the killing appeared to be the outcome of a personal enmity linked to the recent MC elections.

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