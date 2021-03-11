Bikram Majithia appears before Mohali court

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 22

SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia on Monday appeared before the Mohali court in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case registered against him in December 2021.

On August 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted regular bail to Majithia.

He in his petition had contended that the then Congress government had misused its power and position for wreaking vengeance against its political opponents and he was one such target.

