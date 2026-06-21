Bikram Majithia joins probe over storming of police station

Former Punjab minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday joined probe in connection with an FIR registered for allegedly storming the Majitha police station on May 31.

Advertisement

Earlier, a high drama was witnessed as the police did not allow his lawyers to accompany him inside the police station, which, they said, was violations of the Constitution and Supreme Court guidelines.

Advertisement

Majithia had reached the police station in compliance with a local court’s directions that granted him anticipatory bail in the case recently.

Advertisement

Anticipating Majithia’s arrival, the police had put up barricades on all roads leading to the police station and deployed heavy security around the premises. When Majithia reached near the station, police officials reportedly informed him that he would have to enter the premises alone and that his legal counsel would not be permitted to accompany him.

The situation turned tense when Majithia, accompanied by a few associates, attempted to enter the station, but was stopped at the gate. That led to heated arguments between police officials and members of the Akali leader’s legal team. Lawyers eventually gathered outside the police station, protesting the restrictions imposed by the police.

Advertisement

Majithia’s supporters maintained there was no political gathering outside the police station and that only lawyers required to complete legal formalities were accompanying him.

Advocate Pardeep Saini alleged the police action violated Supreme Court and high court guidelines regarding legal representation during investigations. He also referred to an earlier development in the same case where advocate Bikram Singh Bath’s name was removed from the FIR after court intervention. Addressing reporters, Majithia said he had informed the public through social media around 9.30 am that he would join the investigation. He termed the closure of the police station gates and restrictions on entry as illegal and alleged the police were violating human rights.

After hours of confrontation and negotiations outside the police station, Majithia eventually agreed to join the investigation without his lawyers.