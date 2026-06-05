In response to the recently displayed “missing” posters targeting former Punjab minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, anonymous supporters have now put up large boards across Majitha town in Amritsar district carrying the message “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai”.

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The newly installed hoardings feature a photograph of Majithia along with the Punjabi slogan “Ehna Rangay Billayan nu keh deo, Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai”, apparently aimed at his political opponents. The identity of those behind the posters remains unknown.

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The development comes after large “missing person” hoardings appeared in Majitha town following the registration of a case against Majithia and several others. Those posters appealed to the public to inform the nearest police station if they had any information regarding his whereabouts.

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The controversy stems from an incident on May 31, when Majithia allegedly entered the Majitha police station and attempted to secure the release of Jobanjit Singh, who had been detained in connection with alleged disturbances at a polling booth on the day of municipal election vote counting. The police subsequently registered an FIR against Majithia and more than 60 others in the case.

The Punjab Police have reportedly constituted multiple teams to trace Majithia. However, four days after the registration of the case, police teams have not been able to locate him. The opposition has termed the action politically motivated, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Akali leader of evading the law.

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The appearance of the “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai” posters has added a new political dimension to the controversy, with supporters projecting confidence in Majithia’s return to public view even as police efforts to locate him continue.