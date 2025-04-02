Bikram Majithia’s security cover scaled down, not withdrawn: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police on Wednesday refuted reports claiming a complete withdrawal of security for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, clarifying that his security cover has only been scaled down following a reassessment of threat perception.

The adjustment was made based on the latest recommendations of the Security Review Committee.

“Security for any prominent individual is reviewed periodically based on threat assessment. Accordingly, it is either increased or decreased,” a Punjab Police spokesperson said, adding that Majithia still retains sufficient security, including an escort vehicle and an adequate number of gunmen, ensuring his safety as per protocol.

Officials reiterated that such decisions are routine and based solely on threat perception reports.