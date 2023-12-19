Bikram Singh Majithia 'drama' on, no chargesheet, no arrest

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 18

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by ADGP MS Chhina, today questioned SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for over seven hours in connection with a drug case.

The questioning was conducted in the office of the Patiala ADGP in Chhoti Baradari pertaining to his alleged links with those named in the multi-crore drug nexus carried out by Jagdish Bhola.

Sources say that he was specifically asked about the financial transactions and SIT concentrated on the financial trails. The six-member SIT has again summoned Majithia on December 27, said a senior officer.

All efforts to get a response from Chhina and other members of SIT turned futile.

Majithia was taken for questioning around 11.45 am and came out around 7 pm. All throughout the day, over 700 policemen were deployed around the ADGP office and hundreds of Akali workers also waited for their leader to come out.

The case was registered by the police on December 20, 2021, against Majithia but his arrest was, however, deferred by courts for two months. Majithia got bail on August 10, 2022, after spending five months in jail.

Though the AAP government came to power on an anti-corruption and anti-drug campaign, it has not filed a chargesheet in the Majithia case.

Speaking after the questioning, Majithia targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing him of “political vendetta by summoning him” for police questioning in an 11-year-old case in which his government had failed to present a charge-sheet for the last two years.

The action is seen as part of a public spat between Mann and Majithia. The SAD leader had in the past couple of weeks made personal attacks against the CM.

