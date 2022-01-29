Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Amritsar, January 28
Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu today said Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia was no threat to her husband and sitting MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Amritsar East constituency, which she too had represented in 2012-2017. In the absence of PCC president, she has been campaigning in the segment.
Replying to a query about the competition posed by Majithia to Sidhu, she said: “Had there been anyone else, it could have been taken as a threat. With Majithia in the fray, it will be a certain win for my husband,” she said.
