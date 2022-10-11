Bikram Singh Majithia smells recruitment scam, seeks CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia has alleged that there was a scam in recruitment of naib tehsildars in the state. Seeking immediate scrapping of the recruitment examination, he demanded a CBI probe to unearth the truth.

Flanked by candidates, who appeared in the examination, Majithia, while addressing mediapersons here on Monday, said 11 out of the 19 candidates selected in the general category belonged to one area - Moonak and Patran. Notably, he said, three out of these candidates were relatives. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann owed an explanation to candidates as to why only persons from his area had been selected.

Stating that there was more than meets the eye, he said the topper in the examination Jasvir Singh had applied for the post of sweeper in Vidhan Sabha a few months back and even failed to clear the paper for the post of patwari and clerk-cum-data entry operator.

“The same person scored 84.7 per cent in the naib tehsildar recruitment examination,” he added.

