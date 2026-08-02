DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Bill capping school fee hike at 5% to be tabled in Assembly

Bill capping school fee hike at 5% to be tabled in Assembly

32L students in 7,800 pvt schools to benefit

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:40 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Regulation of Fee of Un-aided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha scheduled from August 3.

Advertisement

The AAP government claims that the Bill will give permanent legal backing to the ordinance already in force since July 13, ensuring strict regulation of private school fees and protecting students and parents from arbitrary and exorbitant fee hikes.

Advertisement

More than 32 lakh students studying in over 7,800 private schools across Punjab stand to benefit from what is being called one of the country’s most stringent fee regulation frameworks.

Advertisement

The government has introduced hard caps on annual fee hikes, made refunds mandatory for excess collections, and empowered authorities to conduct forensic audits of school accounts. Private schools can no longer increase fees by more than five percent a year on their own. Any hike beyond this requires written approval from the District Regulatory Body, granted only after scrutiny of the school’s financial records.

“If a school’s cumulative fee hike over the last three years exceeds 15%, the excess amount has to be refunded to students and parents. All compulsory charges are clubbed together while calculating the fee cap, so schools cannot bypass the limit by splitting fees under different heads,” Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said.

Advertisement

To ensure strict implementation, a regulatory body headed by the Deputy Commissioner has been constituted in each district. “Every private school is required to upload fee records for the last four years on the Education Department’s portal within the prescribed timeline,” he said.

The legislation prescribes stringent penalties. The first violation will attract a fine of Rs 50,000, while the second violation will invite a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. Repeated violations may result in cancellation of the school’s recognition, besides legal action.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts