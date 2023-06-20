Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor of varsities likely

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

The government is planning to bring a Bill in the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow aimed at removing the Governor as ex-officio Chancellor of state universities.

Under the proposed Bill, the Chief Minister will be the new chancellor of all state universities, a senior functionary of the government said.

The issue is likely to create a new tussle between the government and the Governor. After the Bill is passed by the Assembly, it will be required to be presented to the Governor for assent.

A row between the government and the Governor had erupted when the latter stalled the selections for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, made by the government. The Governor had sent the files back on the pretext that it had lapses in the selection procedure. He had even refused accept the appointments of Dr GS Wander as VC of the BFUHS and Dr Satbir Singh Gosal for the PAU.

Following which the government had started exploring the way out to remove the Governor as Chancellor of all state universities.

Last week a fresh controversy started after the Governor appointed Susheel Mittal as Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Technical University. There were allegations that Mittal was a staunch RSS supporter. Similarly, the appointment of Dr Rajiv Sood as VC of BFUHS also remained in controversy as he was selected after ignoring three high-profile doctors from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Reserach, Chandigarh, and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32.

Sources revealed that the Bill was inspired by the University Laws (Amendments) Bill passed by the Kerala Assembly last year. It was passed following a confrontation with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on appointments at state universities in Kerala.