Biogas projects to curb menace

Chandigarh, October 28

Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) on Friday signed an MoU with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for setting up 10 compressed biogas (CBG) projects and other new and renewable energy projects in the state.

Under the MoU, HPCL would invest around Rs 600 crore to set up the 10 CBG projects, which are expected to produce over 35,000 tonnes of CBG and about 8,700 tonnes of organic manure annually, generating Rs 300 crore in revenues. Besides checking farm fires, these are expected to generate 2,100 jobs directly or indirectly. It’s claimed that 2.75 lakh ton of paddy straw will be prevented from burning after the 10 CBG projects become operational, reducing CO2 emissions and other pollutants.