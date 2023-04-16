Biological parents disentitled to interim custody, if they abandon their minor child, rules HC

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, April 15
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the biological parents, who abandon their minor child and deprive him of affection, are disentitled to receive his interim custody. The assertion by Justice Sureshwar Thakur came in a case where a divorced mother allegedly handed over her son’s custody to her mentor after marrying his disciple.
The matter was placed before Justice Thakur after the mother filed a habeas corpus petition seeking the son’s custody from a couple taking care of him after her mentor handed him over to them.
Referring to a Supreme Court judgment on the issue, Justice Thakur asserted the “ratio decidendi” or the binding rule found in the verdict was that the biological parents became disentitled to the minor child’s interim custody if the evidence prima facie demonstrated that he was abandoned or deprived of love and affection.
The disentitlement was well pronounced when his interaction with the court revealed his unwillingness to join their company and he rather expressed his desire to stay in the company of those assuming his custody after his purported abandonment.
Justice Thakur added the verdict clearly underlined that the child’s welfare and upkeep and the necessity of purveying best care to him was of imperative and paramount consideration while determining the rival contestants’ claim for assuming interim or ultimate custody.
Justice Thakur observed: “It has been categorically spelt that unless there is proof that the biological parents had abandoned the child or had deprived the child of his right to love and affection, the biological parents of the minor child cannot be deprived of the custody.”
Pointing at the facts of the case in hand, Justice Thakur asserted interim custody was granted to the respondent-couple by the court after interacting with the minor child and concluding that he was happy in their company.
Justice Thakur further observed the court drew its inferences after the minor’s production on February 1, 2021. It led to the handing over of his temporary custody to the couple. Consequently, the court did not have any occasion to grant his custody to the petitioner-mother, especially when there was no further evidence at the current stage suggesting that the couple had been derelict in performing their duties purportedly as parents towards the minor.
Justice Thakur added the child’s expression of happiness in the couple’s company was endorsed by a child welfare committee’s report. As such, the court at the current stage was constrained to confirm its earlier order, whereby interim custody of the petitioner’s biological child was handed over to the couple.
Justice Thakur further added that the handing over of the interim custody after confirming the previous order was subject to determination of the ultimate custody by the courts or the authority concerned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...