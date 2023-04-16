Biological parents disentitled to interim custody, if they abandon their minor child, rules HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the biological parents, who abandon their minor child and deprive him of affection, are disentitled to receive his interim custody. The assertion by Justice Sureshwar Thakur came in a case where a divorced mother allegedly handed over her son’s custody to her mentor after marrying his disciple.

The matter was placed before Justice Thakur after the mother filed a habeas corpus petition seeking the son’s custody from a couple taking care of him after her mentor handed him over to them.

Referring to a Supreme Court judgment on the issue, Justice Thakur asserted the “ratio decidendi” or the binding rule found in the verdict was that the biological parents became disentitled to the minor child’s interim custody if the evidence prima facie demonstrated that he was abandoned or deprived of love and affection.

The disentitlement was well pronounced when his interaction with the court revealed his unwillingness to join their company and he rather expressed his desire to stay in the company of those assuming his custody after his purported abandonment.

Justice Thakur added the verdict clearly underlined that the child’s welfare and upkeep and the necessity of purveying best care to him was of imperative and paramount consideration while determining the rival contestants’ claim for assuming interim or ultimate custody.

Justice Thakur observed: “It has been categorically spelt that unless there is proof that the biological parents had abandoned the child or had deprived the child of his right to love and affection, the biological parents of the minor child cannot be deprived of the custody.”

Pointing at the facts of the case in hand, Justice Thakur asserted interim custody was granted to the respondent-couple by the court after interacting with the minor child and concluding that he was happy in their company.

Justice Thakur further observed the court drew its inferences after the minor’s production on February 1, 2021. It led to the handing over of his temporary custody to the couple. Consequently, the court did not have any occasion to grant his custody to the petitioner-mother, especially when there was no further evidence at the current stage suggesting that the couple had been derelict in performing their duties purportedly as parents towards the minor.

Justice Thakur added the child’s expression of happiness in the couple’s company was endorsed by a child welfare committee’s report. As such, the court at the current stage was constrained to confirm its earlier order, whereby interim custody of the petitioner’s biological child was handed over to the couple.

Justice Thakur further added that the handing over of the interim custody after confirming the previous order was subject to determination of the ultimate custody by the courts or the authority concerned.