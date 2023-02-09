Biometric attendance for teachers yet to resume

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

It has been almost a year since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, but exemption from biometric attendance in government schools continues.

To check the absenteeism among the staff of the Education Department, the government had introduced biometric attendance system in schools in 2018.

However, with the Covid-19 breakout in 2020, the government had temporarily stopped the biometric attendance system in all government offices, as was the case with the schools.

The attendance system was resumed in several offices of the Education Department around two months back.

But it hasn’t in schools despite the fact that the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted on March 15 last year.

All attempts to contact Principal Secretary (Education) Jaspreet Talwar remained futile as she did not respond to the messages or calls.