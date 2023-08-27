 Birthday party row: Captured in video, two DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed : The Tribune India

Picture of ADCP (Detective) also surfaces

DSP Sanjiv Kumar (L) with DSP Parvesh Chopra (C) and Kamal Bori (R).



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 26

A day after five Inspectors were transferred to Malerkotla and Mansa for attending a birthday party with alleged gangster Kamal Kumar, alias Bori, video of which went viral, two DSPs – Parvesh Chopra and Sanjiv Kumar – have been shifted to Bathinda and Mansa districts.

Chopra and Kumar were posted at Attari and Ajnala sub-divisions in Amritsar. Several other police officers seen attending the party organised by Kumar Darshan, chairman, Paavan Valmiki Tirath Action Committee on August 7, are also likely to face the music.

Inspector Shiv Darshan Singh has also been shifted to the Police Lines from the Division B police station.

After facing criticism, the police swung into action and nabbed Bori on charges of illegal detention, criminal intimidation and the Arms Act today.

Complainant Vinod Kumar Samra of Joshi Colony alleged that he had filed a case to get his property, located in the cantonment area, vacated.

Samra said Bori along with his accomplices illegally detained and threatened him of dire consequences in case he failed to withdraw the case as they wanted to grab the prime property.

The incident had occurred on August 9 while a case was registered on August 25.

A police official said Bori would be produced before the court and they would seek his remand.

According to information, more than 15 cases have been registered against Bori.

A picture of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective) Harjit Singh Dhaliwal reportedly sitting with Bori in the party also surfaced.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra has been shifted to Attari while Riputapan Singh Sandhu, DSP (City), Gurdaspur, has been moved to Ajnala. They were among the 19 DSPs shuffled by the government on administrative grounds.

