Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria named masterminds

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 18

The Mansa police are almost ready with a chargesheet in the high-profile Sidhu Moosewala murder case and the police are likely to present it before the court soon. The chargesheet includes names of over 15 accused, including masterminds and shooters, who were involved in the murder of Moosewala.

Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria have been named masterminds in the chargesheet. Apart from these, others names that find mention in the chargesheet are Manpreet Manu, Jagroop Rupa, Priyavrat Fauji, Sachin Bhiwani, Kashish, Keshav, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Tinu, Manmohan Mohana and Sandeep. The names of Deepak Mundi, one of the six shooters who is still at large, and Manpreet Bhau also find mention in the chargesheet.

More accused expected to be added We are preparing the chargesheet and names of more accused are expected to be added as the investigation progresses. It has not been completed yet. After it has been comprehensively prepared, we will present it before the court, which is expected within 10 days. —Gaurav Toora, Mansa SSP

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said: “We are preparing the chargesheet and names of more accused are expected to be added as the investigation progresses. It has not been completed yet. After it has been comprehensively prepared, we will present it before the court, which is expected within 10 days.”

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29.

As per the chargesheet, there are names of more than 40 witnesses in the murder case, which include police officials probing the case, eyewitnesses, doctors who performed Moosewala’s post-mortem, statements of Moosewala’s family members, police personnel in his security, forensic team members, of his friend and cousin who were accompanying Moosewala at the time of incident and statements of people with whom shooters and other accused stayed.

As evidence, the chargesheet included forensic report, post-mortem report, seized cartridges, weapons and vehicles used in the crime, blood samples, medical examination reports of the accused, CCTV footage of the place of incident and of hotels where shooters stayed.