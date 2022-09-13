Bishnoi booked in extortion case

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 12

The police today brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on a production warrant in an extortion case here.

Amid tight security, the police produced Bishnoi in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Harjot Singh Gill in the District Court Complex. The court has remanded Bishnoi in 12-day police custody.

A local trader, Rajinder Kumar Mangla, a resident of Bathinda city, had filed a complaint with the police that gangster Goldy Brar had called him and demanded a ransom of crores of rupees from him. Mangla refused to pay the ransom. Mangla said when he was watering plants at his house, two unidentified motorcyclists poured petrol and set the door of his house on fire and fired three bullets with an intention to kill him, but he narrowly escaped.

In this case, the police booked Brar and others. The police have now named Bishnoi in the case.

In view of bringing Bishnoi on production warrant, the district administration had made strict security arrangements. A large number of police personnel were deployed inside and outside the court complex since morning. The police brought Bishnoi from Kharar to Bathinda.

Bathinda SP H Bhupinder Singh said Bishnoi would be questioned in the case of setting house of the trader on fire and firing with intent to kill him after he refused to pay the ransom.